Mariners to unveil statue in honor of 2001 team and flag-raising moment after 9/11

The Seattle Mariners will unveil a statue later this year outside T-Mobile Park to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and the 116-win 2001 team.

In an announcement on Sunday, the Mariners said the statue will feature Mike Cameron and Mark McLemore the moment they raised the American flag after they secured the American League West title on September 19, 2001.

“We’re honored to commemorate one of the most meaningful moments in both American history and the history of the Mariners,” Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton said.

On September 3rd, the Mariners will unveil the statue in Center Field Plaza at T-Mobile Park after the game against the Oakland Athletics.

A tribute to 2001 🇺🇸



In September, we’ll unveil a statue to commemorate our 116-win team and honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11. #Mariners50



🔗 https://t.co/aIGrSuChUB pic.twitter.com/QG1o5tCokO — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 1, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group