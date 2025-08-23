Mariners reinstate Victor Robles; Dylan Moore designated for assignment

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is eligible to play while he appeals a 10-game suspension, the team announced Saturday.

Robles, 28, dislocated his left shoulder while making a leaping catch during Seattle’s 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on April 6.

He was activated ahead of the Mariners’ home game against the Oakland Athletics and was listed in the starting lineup in right field.

To clear space for Robles, the Mariners designated utilityman Dylan Moore for assignment.

Moore, 33, was Seattle’s longest-tenured player, having joined the club in 2019.

He appeared in 88 games this season, batting .193 with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

The roster move comes shortly after Robles was suspended and fined by Major League Baseball for an incident during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

In a game against the Las Vegas Aviators last weekend, Robles nearly got hit by an inside pitch from Joey Estes.

He picked up his bat and threw it toward Estes, leading to an ejection by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles had been hit by a pitch three times in the previous four games, including once before by Estes.

After the bat-throwing incident, he briefly moved toward the mound while shouting, but was stopped by McCarthy and his teammates.

Following the suspension, Robles issued a public apology on Instagram.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field,” Robles wrote. “I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

“Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.”

Before his April injury, Robles was hitting .273 with three RBIs and three stolen bases in 10 games for Seattle.

