Mariners players react to Blue Jay merch sold at pro shop

Mariners shortstop JP Crawford took to Twitter Tuesday to express his frustration with the pro shop’s decision to stock Blue Jay merch at the team store.

Crawford was not the only player who was disappointed with the store’s decision as Paul Sewald also chimed in and responded to the post with their own comments.

Some fans took the post as an opportunity for the Mariners to bank some dollars towards possibly paying for Angels star Shohei Ohtani, as the Angels are reportedly in “listening mode” for trading the star player ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

please follow this handy guide pic.twitter.com/4s5nN0i8Ty — zach (@zachleft) July 18, 2023

















