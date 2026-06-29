Mariners pick up infielder from San Francisco Giants

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced the acquisition of infielder Buddy Kennedy from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

Kennedy has played the majority of this season with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, hitting .321 in 48 games with 15 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 33 RBI.

The 27-year-old right-hander appeared in seven games for the Giants in 2026.

He was originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and has played for six teams in five seasons, including the Diamondbacks (2022-23), Tigers (2024), Phillies (2024), Blue Jays (2025), Dodgers (2025) and Giants (2025-26).

Kennedy has 189 plate appearances in the majors, averaging .171, with two homers, two triples, five doubles, and 20 RBI.

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