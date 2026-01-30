Mariners’ Logan Evans has UCL surgery, expected to miss about 12 months

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that right-handed pitcher Logan Evans underwent elbow surgery last week and is expected to miss about a year.

Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander and Vice President of High Performance and Medical Rob Scheidegger said Evans, 24, had surgery Jan. 23 to reconstruct a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm.

The UCL reconstruction with an internal brace procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas.

RHP Logan Evans had surgery to reconstruct a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right arm and will miss the 2026 season.



The team estimated Evans’ recovery time at approximately 12 months.

Evans made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2025, finishing the season with a 6-5 record and a 4.32 ERA in 16 appearances, including 15 starts.

He allowed 39 earned runs over 81 1/3 innings, striking out 59 batters while issuing 31 walks.

He entered the season ranked among the organization’s top pitching prospects.

In his major league debut April 27 against Miami, Evans pitched five innings, allowed two runs and earned the win.

On May 27 against Washington, he delivered the longest outing by a Mariners pitcher that season, throwing eight innings and allowing one run in a victory over the Nationals.

The Mariners selected Evans in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

He also attended Penn State during his college career.

