Mariners lead Blue Jays 2-1 ahead of ALCS Game 4

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners lead the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-1, ahead of ALCS Game 4 on Thursday.

Do the M’s have what it takes to pull off an at-home win?

In the history of best-of-seven postseason series, teams that have lost Game 3 while holding a 2-0 series lead have gone on to win the series 39 of 53 times.

Game 4 will take place at T-Mobile Park at 5:33 p.m. It will air on FS1. All series are available in the US on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider. Fans in Canada can tune in via Sportsnet.

For starting pitchers, Luis Castillo will make his first start since the Mariners’ ALDS Game 2 vs. Detroit on Oct. 5. Meanwhile, right-hander Max Scherzer is making his first postseason start with Toronto.

