Mariners given 96% playoff chance as Astros series looms, 11% chance of winning World Series

The Seattle Mariners’ nine-game winning streak has pushed them into first place in the American League West and given them strong odds of reaching the postseason, according to FanGraphs playoff projections.

Seattle (82-68) leads Houston (81-69) by a game with 12 contests remaining.

FanGraphs gives the Mariners a 96.6% chance to make the playoffs and a 67.9% chance to win the division.

Their odds of winning the World Series sit at 11.4%.

The schedule over the final two weeks will likely determine the division champion.

Seattle opens a road trip Tuesday with three games at Kansas City before traveling to Houston for a three-game showdown.

The Mariners then return home for their final six games: three against Colorado and three against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros and Rangers also face difficult closing stretches. Houston hosts both Seattle and Texas before finishing against the Diamondbacks.

Texas, meanwhile, will see Cleveland, one of the hottest teams in baseball this month.

Head-to-head results add weight to Seattle’s upcoming trip.

The Mariners are 10-3 against Texas this season, securing the tiebreaker over the Rangers.

They are 5-5 against Houston, meaning the winner of the three-game series at Minute Maid Park will hold that advantage if the teams finish tied.

Seattle’s recent surge has been fueled by strong pitching and timely hitting.

The Mariners have posted one of baseball’s best records since the All-Star break, dominating at home while working to improve their performance on the road.

Catcher Cal Raleigh said the team’s confidence has grown as the season winds down.

“We’ve got the pieces to do it,” Raleigh said. “We’ve got the pitching, the defense, the deep lineup to do it. We’ve got guys that have been here before. … We’ve been playing loose; we’ve been playing free.”

With Houston and Texas still within striking distance, Seattle’s margin remains thin.

But if the Mariners can take care of business on the road and continue their strong play at home, they are in position to claim their first division title since 2001.

