Mariners’ Dave Sims named new radio voice of the Yankees

Audacy’s WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM has announced Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and former Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims as the new lead play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees, stepping into a role held for decades by the legendary John Sterling, who retired at the end of last season.

Sims will partner with veteran Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, forming the franchise’s new radio broadcast team.

I don’t know much about Dave Sims… but I got chills watching this & it ain’t even my team! Seems like a great get for WFAN✨ pic.twitter.com/hxE68G2Ndo — Gina Muscato (@GinaMuscato) November 14, 2024

“The radio voice of the Yankees is a storied position in the history of baseball,” said Chris Oliviero, New York Market President for Audacy. “From Allen and Barber to Rizzuto to Sterling, the names are synonymous with the pinstripes. Dave Sims is a worthy successor to that lineage. We are honored to have Dave join the incomparable Suzyn Waldman in the booth in the Bronx.”

This was the last real memorable Dave Sims call. It has all the elements that make him awesome in it.



The best element is you can feel how much fun he’s having through the broadcast.

pic.twitter.com/y2SYRAjLVx https://t.co/5GoKgAnXAK — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) November 14, 2024

Sims, who will join WFAN’s Boomer and Gio show Friday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern to discuss his new role, brings an extensive resume to the position.

He has spent the last 18 seasons as the lead TV play-by-play announcer for the Seattle Mariners and is also a Ford Frick Award nominee in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Sims has a deep background in New York sports, having previously hosted talk shows on WNBC-AM, WFAN-AM, and the Madison Square Garden Network. His career has also spanned roles at WCBS-TV, The New York Daily News, and broadcasts covering the NFL and college basketball.

In a statement, Sims expressed his excitement for the opportunity. “It’s great to be home,” he said. “What an honor to be part of the iconic Yankees franchise. New York is where it all started for me, and I can’t wait for Opening Day and to work with my good friend Suzyn!”

©2024 Cox Media Group