Mariners control playoff destiny: Here are the scenarios for playoffs, AL West crown

The Seattle Mariners can clinch a playoff berth as soon as Tuesday and the AL West crown as early as Wednesday after completing a sweep of the Houston Astros on Sunday night, according to the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle’s postseason outlook is straightforward: the team will secure a playoff spot on Tuesday, Sept. 23, with a win over the Colorado Rockies and a New York Yankees win against the Chicago White Sox.

The Mariners could then lock up the division title on Wednesday, Sept. 24, with any combination of three Seattle victories and Houston losses.

The club took control of the race by sweeping Houston, capped by a 7-3 win on Sunday. J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Cal Raleigh followed with his MLB-leading 58th homer to give Seattle a 7-0 lead.

The Mariners now hold a three-game advantage over the Astros with six left to play.

Raleigh’s latest blast came one night after he broke Ken Griffey Jr.’s single-season franchise home run record with his 57th.

His 58th on Sunday added to a season in which he has also passed Mickey Mantle’s record for home runs by a switch-hitter and Salvador Perez’s mark for homers by a catcher.

Still, Raleigh downplayed his personal milestones and said the team’s focus has been on finishing strong.

“Honestly, you couldn’t ask for a better three-game set,” Raleigh said. “Obviously there’s a lot on the line and I give credit to the guys here in this clubhouse. Never flinched and brought the same energy every day, the same focus. Wasn’t satisfied after one win or two wins, and we finished the job.”

Crawford said Raleigh’s season has felt surreal even inside the clubhouse.

“It’s historic,” Crawford said. “We’re watching history every day and we’re kind of surprised when he only gets base hits now. … He’s one step closer every time to more history and it’s really cool to see.”

The Mariners’ sweep not only widened their lead but also set the stage for one of the biggest weeks in recent franchise history.

The next two days could define Seattle’s playoff path: clinch a postseason spot Tuesday, and possibly claim the AL West title the very next night.

©2025 Cox Media Group