Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez out of lineup for second straight day due to sore foot

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was out of the lineup for the second straight day Wednesday due to soreness in his left foot.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez was feeling better but still experiencing discomfort in the foot a day after being a late scratch right before the Mariners faced Oakland.

“Julio is still sore today. Feels a little bit better with the issue with his left foot so he’s not in the lineup. Not sure if he’ll be available to pinch-hit or not. We’ll know more here closer to game time,” Servais said.

Rodríguez was scratched shortly before first pitch on Tuesday night. Servais said after the game a pinched nerve in Rodríguez’s foot caused the discomfort.

Rodríguez has enjoyed the finest month of his career in August. In 23 games this month, Rodríguez is hitting .429 with seven homers, 10 doubles and 30 RBIs.

