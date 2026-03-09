Mariners agree to terms with 23 pre-arbitration eligible players

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have agreed to 2026 terms with 23 pre-arbitration eligible players on the 40-man roster.
The team’s Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander made the announcement on Monday.
Here’s the list of the players who have agreed to terms:
Pitchers (16):
RH Eduard Bazardo
RH Blas Castaño
RH Logan Evans
LH José A. Ferrer
RH Domingo González
RH Emerson Hancock
RH Alex Hoppe
RH Casey Legumina
RH Ryan Loutos
LH Robinson Ortiz
LH Josh Simpson
RH Troy Taylor
RH Carlos Vargas
RH Cole Wilcox
RH Yosver Zulueta
RH Bryan Woo
Position Players (7):
INF Ryan Bliss
OF Dominic Canzone
INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni
C Jhonny Pereda
INF Leo Rivas
OF Rhylan Thomas
INF Cole Young
Mariners 2026 season
The Mariners will face off against the Cleveland Guardians for their home opener on Thursday, March 26 at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
You can view the full schedule here.
