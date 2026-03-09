Mariners agree to terms with 23 pre-arbitration eligible players

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have agreed to 2026 terms with 23 pre-arbitration eligible players on the 40-man roster.

The team’s Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander made the announcement on Monday.

Here’s the list of the players who have agreed to terms:

Pitchers (16):

RH Eduard Bazardo

RH Blas Castaño

RH Logan Evans

LH José A. Ferrer

RH Domingo González

RH Emerson Hancock

RH Alex Hoppe

RH Casey Legumina

RH Ryan Loutos

LH Robinson Ortiz

LH Josh Simpson

RH Troy Taylor

RH Carlos Vargas

RH Cole Wilcox

RH Yosver Zulueta

RH Bryan Woo

Position Players (7):

INF Ryan Bliss

OF Dominic Canzone

INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni

C Jhonny Pereda

INF Leo Rivas

OF Rhylan Thomas

INF Cole Young

Mariners 2026 season

The Mariners will face off against the Cleveland Guardians for their home opener on Thursday, March 26 at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

You can view the full schedule here.

