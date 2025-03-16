Wrecking yard fire put out overnight in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Fire crews in Kent responded to a fire at a car-wrecking yard at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Photos and videos posted by the Puget Sound Fire Department show flames engulfing multiple rows of cars.

Heavy equipment was used to break apart the stack of cars and crews were able to put out the fire a few hours later.

Puget Sound Fire says no injuries were reported.

Fire suppression activities are continuing at the wrecking yard for in Kent. pic.twitter.com/osL5D5kZqd — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 16, 2025

