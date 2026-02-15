Mariners add 9 more international signings to their minor league rosters

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced that they had signed nine additional international players, bringing their total to 14 signed since January.

The team announced the signing through a press release on Friday as part of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) international signing period.

According to CBS Sports, 30% of MLB players signed as international amateur free agents through the International Player Portal.

Seven of the players signed are from Venezuela, with two being from Mexico.

Seattle Mariners Senior Director of International Scouting Frankie Thon Jr. said, “We’re glad to be adding this level of talent to our minor league system.”

Three were right-handed pitchers, two catchers and two players capable of playing either infield or outfield positions:

Daniel Alana, C, Venezuela

Santiago Pereira, C, Venezuela

Edgardo Toro, INF/OF, Venezuela

Fabian Gonzalez, INF/OF, Venezuela

Cristian Alvarado, RHP, Mexico

German Arvayo, RHP, Mexico

Gabriel Hidalgo, RHP, Venezuela

Carlos Martinez, RHP, Venezuela

Adan Vallenilla, RHP, Venezuela

Five additional players from the Dominican Republic in January who play outfield with one infielder.

The International sign period runs from Jan. 15 to Dec. 15.

