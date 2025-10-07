LIVE UPDATES: Mariners face Tigers in crucial Game 3 of ALDS

The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers face off Tuesday afternoon in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, with the series tied 1-1 and both teams eyeing a chance to move within one win of the AL Championship Series.

The game begins at 1:08 p.m. at Comerica Park.

LIVE UPDATES

12:04 p.m. - According to Fox Sports One, the winner of Game 3, when a series is tied 1-1, goes on to win the series 71% of the time.

11:23 a.m. - Detroit moved Kerry Carpenter to the leadoff position. Mariners writer Ryan Divish says Manager AJ Hinch perhaps wants to be sure Carpenter will face Gilbert at least three times today.

Carpenter moved into the leadoff spot. Hinch talked at length about the strategy of moving him to the top of the order, including hopefully speeding up the process for Carpenter to get a third PA off Logan Gilbert. https://t.co/fOWCTtijxZ — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) October 7, 2025

11:03 a.m. - According to KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard, it’s going to be a wet game in Detroit, where it is currently misty and rainy.

We’ll see continued showers that will more than likely increase in intensity, especially if we see some isolated t-storms. The chances for thunderstorms aren’t that great, especially with all of the cloud cover, but showers are pretty likely. If they play, it’s going to be a drippy game. Highs will be in the upper-60s with north wind around 10 mph. A t-storm would produce heavier rain, and stronger wind. — KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard

11 a.m. - Josh Naylor has been added to the Mariners lineup after not traveling with the team to Detroit Monday.

According to mlb.com, Naylor’s wife, Chantel Collado, has not given birth yet to their first child. Naylor will remain the team until she goes into labor, when Naylor will leave the team and head to Arizona.

