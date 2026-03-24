How to stream Mariners games for 2026 season

SEATTLE — The 2026 season marks a new chapter for baseball fans.

During last season’s playoffs, we learned that ROOT Sports would be going away for good. ROOT was the network that aired Mariners games.

This year, Major League Baseball (MLB) is taking over telecasts and streaming for games. In-market, blackout-free streaming subscriptions are now available for 22 of MLB’s 30 clubs—including the Mariners.

If you’re hoping to cheer on the M’s from your couch, you can sign up for Mariners.TV. This offer is only for Mariners fans in the Club’s Home Television Territory.

Here are the options for packages:

Mariners.TV Seasonal Package: $99.99

Mariners.TV & MLB.TV Package: $199.99

Mariners.TV Monthly Package: $19.99

Mariners.TV & MLB.TV Monthly Package: $39.99

If you’d like to subscribe, click here. To buy on your mobile device, click here

Each package comes with a 7-day free trial, which you can cancel at any time. All you have to do is log into your account at MLB.com or on the MLB app via your favorite supported devices.

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