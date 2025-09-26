ROOT Sports is shutting down. How can you watch the Mariners?

SEATTLE — As the Mariners are advancing into the playoffs, ROOT Sports is going away.

The team announced Friday that beginning in 2026, Major League Baseball will be taking over telecasts and streaming for games.

The Mariners’ Sunday game against the LA Dodgers will be the last televised game ever on the regional sports network.

Fans will still be able to watch games through their cable subscription.

The Mariners and Major League Baseball will share full information and details about Mariners television broadcasts before the start of the 2026 season.

According to The Seattle Times, about 25 employees will be parting ways with ROOT Sports on Nov. 3.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

©2025 Cox Media Group