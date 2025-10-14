Here’s how much World Series tickets could cost in Seattle

SEATTLE — As the Mariners are two wins away from their first World Series in franchise history, fans are already looking to secure tickets for a potential Fall Classic in Seattle.

Ticket sellers like StubHub and SeatGeek are listing standing room only tickets at upwards of $1,400 per person for a prospective World Series game at T-Mobile Park.

The lower field sections range in price from $3,000 to $10,000, with one row in section 27 listing for over $57,000 a ticket as of Tuesday on SeatGeek.

But not to get too ahead of the hype, the Mariners have their eyes set on Game 3 of the American League Championship Series as it heads back to Seattle on Wednesday.

The M’s have a commanding 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the Toronto Blue Jays following a 3-1 win in Game 1 and 10-3 victory in Game 2.

Fans can still get tickets for ALCS Game 3 at T-Mobile Park, which are priced more moderately, with some in the 300 section going for $250 a pop.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, while Shane Bieber gets the nod for the Jays.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT, airing on Fox.

