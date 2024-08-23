Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez rejoins Mariners as hitting coach

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson announced Friday that Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez will step in as the Mariners’ Major League Hitting Coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Martinez, who has been serving as the Mariners’ Organizational Hitting Advisor since 2019, brings a wealth of experience and a legendary reputation back to the coaching staff.

Martinez, 61, previously served as the Mariners’ Major League Hitting Coach from 2015 to 2018, during which time he helped elevate the team’s offensive performance.

Under his guidance, the Mariners achieved a .258 team batting average and an average of 4.52 runs per game, a significant improvement from the team’s performance in the years prior to his hiring.

“I want to thank Edgar for agreeing to join us for the remainder of the season,” said Wilson, who played alongside Martinez for 11 years with the Mariners. “I’m confident his deep knowledge of hitting and experience with our hitters will be a great addition.”

Martinez, who played his entire 18-year Major League career with the Mariners, is widely regarded as one of the best right-handed hitters in baseball history.

His career stats include a .312 batting average, a .418 on-base percentage, and a .515 slugging percentage.

Martinez is one of only 13 players in the modern era to achieve a career batting average above .310, an on-base percentage above .410, and a slugging percentage above .510, placing him in elite company alongside legends like Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, and Ted Williams.

“When Dan reached out to me, I told him that I’d be happy to assist him this season in whatever way I could,” Martinez said. “I know the talent and work ethic this group of hitters has, and I hope I can be of help to them.”

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Martinez has been recognized for his contributions off the field, including being honored with the Roberto Clemente Award in 2004 for his community service.

The Mariners have also retired his number, and a street near the ballpark bears his name as a testament to his impact on the franchise and the city of Seattle.

Martinez resides in Bellevue, Washington, with his wife, Holli, and their three children.

