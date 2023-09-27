George Kirby twirls 6 shutout innings, Mariners snap 4-game losing streak beating Houston 6-2

SEATTLE — George Kirby escaped an early bases loaded jam to throw six shutout innings, Seattle took advantage of three Houston errors, and the Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Astros on Tuesday night.

Seattle pulled within a half-game of Houston for the final wild card spot in the American League and trail Toronto by two games after the Blue Jays lost at home to the Yankees. The Mariners also gained a game on Texas in the AL West after the Rangers lost to the Angels.

Houston didn’t help its cause matching a season-high with the three errors, two of which directly led to runs. Jose Altuve’s errant relay throw in the third inning allowed Mike Ford to score. In the fifth, Kyle Tucker’s throw from right field skipped away from third baseman Alex Bregman and into the Houston dugout allowing Julio Rodríguez to score.

Seattle also got a sacrifice fly from Rodríguez, and RBI singles from Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernández as the Mariners played with a lead for the first time in nearly a week. During its four-game losing streak, Seattle held the lead for only one half-inning.

Ty France homered for the first time since Aug. 15 with a solo shot in the eighth.

But Kirby (12-10) was the story for Seattle on a night the Mariners needed their young righty at his best.

He allowed five hits and struck out four, but it was his escape act in the first inning that set the tone. Houston loaded the bases with one out, but Altuve was thrown out at home on José Abreu’s grounder and Yainer Diaz grounded out to shortstop J.P. Crawford to end the threat.

From there, Kirby cruised. He retired 13 straight before Jeremy Peña’s one-out single in the fifth. Peña was quickly retired after Raleigh threw out his 12th steal attempt in the month of September. Raleigh has caught 24 runners on steal attempts this season, most in the majors.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (9-5) didn’t make it through the fifth inning. Javier had to throw 34 pitches to get through the third inning and was lifted in the fifth after a single by Josh Rojas and walk to Rodríguez.

Reliever Rafael Montero didn’t fare better, allowing all four batters he faced to reach. Raleigh’s single scored Rojas and Tucker’s throwing error let Rodríguez jog home. Raleigh scored on Hernández’s single.

Houston threatened in the seventh inning and Jon Singleton’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded scored one run. But Matt Brash struck out Altuve and got a ground ball from Bregman to end the inning.

SCARY MOMENT

There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby in the sixth inning after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from the umpire.

The ball rolled over to first baseman Ty France, who threw it out of play.

The fan was quickly identified by stadium officials and escorted from their seat.

UP NEXT

Astros: LH Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.39) has struck out 10 batters in two of his past three starts but lost both of those outings. Valdez gave up six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against Kansas City.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (8-6, 4.17) makes what could be his final start of the regular season. Miller has lost his last two decisions and Seattle has lost the last four games Miller has started. Miller was tagged for six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his last start against Texas.

©2023 Cox Media Group