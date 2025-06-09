George Kirby strikes out 14 in dominant outing as Mariners snap 5-game skid

George Kirby struck out a career-best 14 batters over seven dominant innings Sunday, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 and end a five-game losing streak.

Kirby (1-3) allowed just two hits, issued no walks, and retired 21 of the final 22 batters he faced — including the first 11 and the last 10 in a row.

His 14 strikeouts were the most by a Mariners pitcher since James Paxton fanned 16 in 2018, and matched Miami’s Max Meyer for the most in a major league game this season.

Seattle took the lead for good in the fifth inning, when Donovan Solano knocked in the go-ahead run and Randy Arozarena added his second RBI of the day.

Arozarena had three hits total and gave Seattle an early lead with a double in the third inning.

Tyler Anderson (2-3) was tagged for eight hits and struck out six in his ninth straight winless start.

He was pulled in the fifth after Solano’s RBI single made it 3-2.

Taylor Ward provided the Angels’ only offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Mike Trout reached base ahead of him with a two-out single — the first Angels hit of the day — and later tied Rafael Palmeiro’s major league record with 435 total bases against Seattle.

Trout also scored his 145th career run versus the Mariners, tying Rickey Henderson’s all-time record in that category.

Kirby regrouped quickly after the home run, striking out Chris Taylor with a slider to end the inning and continuing to dominate the rest of the way.

Seattle’s bullpen held the lead, with Andrés Muñoz earning his 18th save of the season.

It was his first outing in a week after back-to-back blown saves. Muñoz walked Jorge Soler to begin the ninth but closed it out by striking out Trout.

The Mariners improved to 4-10 in their last 14 games and avoided a sweep. The Angels lost for just the second time in six games and struck out 18 times overall.

