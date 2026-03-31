FIFA president supports Iran playing in World Cup 2026

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he supports Iran playing in the World Cup 2026.

There has been discussion about the Iranian national team pulling out amid the growing conflict with the U.S. About one month ago, the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on the country. It’s raised doubts about whether Iran would participate in the tournament.

“Football brings unity and hope, even in the most challenging circumstances, and FIFA will continue to support the team to ensure the best possible conditions as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup,” Infantino shared on his Instagram.

Infantino met with the players of the team ahead of their match against Costa Rica.

“Representing a nation comes with great responsibility, and I encouraged the players to continue inspiring their fans and making their people dream on the global stage,” Infantino shared.

Iran is scheduled to play two group-stage games in Inglewood, California, and one in Seattle.

Seattle Stadium, also known as Lumen Field, will host six matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including four group-stage games—with a US Men’s National Team match on June 19, 2026—one Round of 32 match, and one Round of 16 match.

©2026 Cox Media Group