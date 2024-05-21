France hits go-ahead RBI single off Holmes in four-run ninth as Mariners stun Yankees 5-4

NEW YORK, NY. — Ty France hit a go-ahead RBI single in Seattle’s four-run ninth inning against reliever Clay Holmes, and Mariners rallied to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Monday night.

The Mariners ended New York’s seven-game winning streak with the big inning against Holmes (1-1), who blew his second save in 15 chances.

Luke Raley, who had two of Seattle’s three hits off starter Marcus Stroman, hit an infield single to Gleyber Torres and Julio Rodriguez scored on the second baseman’s error. Mitch Haniger followed with an RBI single and Dominic Canzone lifted a tying sacrifice fly. France followed by grounding a 2-0 sinker to right field for a 5-4 lead.

Eduardo Bazardo (1-0) allowed an RBI single to Jon Berti in the bottom of the eighth that pushed New York’s lead to 4-1 before the comeback gave Seattle its second win in 23 games when trailing through eight.

Andrés Muñoz got the last three outs, stranding Juan Soto at first for his ninth save.

Alex Verdugo drove in the first three runs for the Yankees, who were 28-0 when leading after eight. Verdugo hit a two-run single four batters in and added an RBI single in the fifth off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert.

Stroman allowed a run in 7 1/3 innings before Holmes was scored upon for the first time in 21 appearances this season.

Gilbert allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: INF J.P. Crawford was activated off the IL after missing 23 games with a strained right oblique and struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth . ... INF Jorge Polanco (hamstring tightness) missed his sixth straight game. ... INF/OF Sam Haggerty suffered a torn Achilles tendon in a collision with the center field fence during a game with Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend. Haggerty appeared in eight games and was optioned to the minors last week. ... INF Leo Rivas was optioned to Tacoma to make room for Crawford.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (right elbow nerve inflammation and edema) will face hitters for the first time on Tuesday since getting injured in mid-March. On Saturday, Cole threw his first bullpen session in which he sat down in the middle for a break simulating an inning. “I think bouncing back from the two-up bullpen with some guys standing in on him and I know feeling good yesterday coming in,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So yeah, we just want to continue to progress and continue to stack good days and that’s another step along the way of getting out there on the bump and facing hitters.” ... RHP Ian Hamilton was placed on the 7-day COVID-19 injured list after feeling ill before Sunday’s game and getting sent home. ... RHP Clayton Andrews had his contract selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and RHP Colby White was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (1-0, 0.93 ERA) opposes New York RHP Clarke Schmidt (5-1, 2.49) on Tuesday.

