Former Mariners’ skipper Lou Piniella on the ballot for 2024 Hall of Fame

Former Seattle Mariners manager Lou Piniella has been announced as a candidate in the Class of 2024 election for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Piniella will be considered for his contributions to the game on the Contemporary Baseball Era Managers / Executives / Umpires ballot with seven other names.

Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland, Ed Montague, Hank Peters, Joe West, and Bill White will also be on the ballot for possible induction in Cooperstown on July 21, 2024.

A candidate must receive at least 75% of the votes cast by the committee to be inducted.

Along with being a World Series champion three times, Lou Piniella managed the Seattle Mariners from 1993 to 2002, leading the team to four postseason appearances in seven years.

Piniella also led the team during their historic 116-win regular season in 2001.

“Sweet Lou” played for the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

Piniella also managed the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and Chicago Cubs.

