Former Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina dies at 37 after heart attack, crash in Venezuela

Former Everett AquaSox and Seattle Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina has died at age 37 after what authorities in Venezuela described as a suspected heart attack that led to a car crash, according to local media reports and his former team.

The Everett AquaSox confirmed Medina’s death Friday, calling it “sad news coming out of Venezuela” and noting that he played for the team in 2010 before joining the Mariners’ major league roster.

Sad news coming out of Venezuela, former AquaSox pitcher Yoervis Medina (2010) has passed away at the age of 37. He pitched in the Major Leagues between 2013 and 2015. RIP. pic.twitter.com/19oPeZFmgT — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) October 31, 2025

According to Radio América in Venezuela, the incident occurred Thursday night outside the Via Veneto Shopping Center in Naguanagua, a municipality in the state of Carabobo.

Medina reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack while driving and crashed into several parked vehicles.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but Medina was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the report.

Medina, whose full name was Yoervis José Medina, played three seasons in Major League Baseball between 2013 and 2015 — primarily as a reliever for the Seattle Mariners before a brief stint with the Chicago Cubs.

He also spent several years pitching in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

