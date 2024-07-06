Castillo dominates for 6 2/3 innings, Raley has 2-run double in Mariners’ 2-1 win over Blue Jays

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo limited Toronto to two hits over a dominant 6 2/3 innings, Luke Raley had a two-run double in the third and the Seattle Mariners beat the Blue Jays 2-1 on Friday night.

Castillo (7-9) was nearly untouchable in his 200th career start, retiring each of the first nine Blue Jays hitters, and not allowing a hit until Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run with one out in the sixth.

Castillo’s only blemish before Kiermaier’s homer was a leadoff four-pitch walk to Spencer Horwitz in the fourth inning.

After Kiermaier made it one-run game with a 379-foot shot to right field, Horwitz quickly hit a single back up the middle for Toronto’s second and final hit of the night. But Castillo escaped trouble, as Bo Bichette ended the inning by hitting into a 5-4-3 double play.

Castillo departed to a standing ovation after walking Daulton Varsho in the seventh, having allowed one run on two hits, with eight strikeouts.

Austin Voth and Ryne Stanek combined for 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Seattle, and Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

The Mariners struck first when Raley clubbed the double off Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (6-8) in the third.

Cal Raleigh drew a two-out walk, and Julio Rodríguez reached base on an infield single. Rodríguez was originally called out on a throw from third baseman Ernie Clement, but the call was overturned on replay.

One batter later, Raley hit a fastball into into the left-center field gap to put the Mariners up 2-0.

Gausman finished with two earned runs allowed on six hits over six innings, with 10 strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette was back in the lineup Friday after being scratched Thursday with a right forearm contusion … RHP Yimi Garcia (elbow) will make a rehab start on Saturday after Triple-A Buffalo.

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (hamstring) will make a rehab start in Single-A Everett on Saturday, while RHP Gregory Santos will make an Everett rehab appearance in relief.

ROSTER MOVE

Toronto recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Triple-A Buffalo, and optioned RHP Jose Cuas.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Yariel Rodríguez (0-3, 4.63 ERA) will start Friday against RHP Emerson Hancock (3-3, 4.79 ERA).

©2024 Cox Media Group