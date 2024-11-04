Cal Raleigh named a Silver Slugger finalist

SEATTLE, Wash. — Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger announced Monday that Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been named as one of four finalists for the 2024 American League Silver Slugger Award at catcher.

The other finalists are Yainer Diaz from the Houston Astros, Shea Langeliers from the Oakland Athletics and Salvador Perez from the Kansas City Royals.

Raleigh led Major League catchers in home runs with 34 for the third consecutive season, ranking ahead of Langeliers’ 29 and Perez’s 27. Raleigh became the first catcher to lead his position group in home runs across the Majors in three consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza did it in four consecutive seasons from 1999-2002.

Raleigh recently secured his first career Rawlings Gold Glove Award. If he wins the Silver Slugger Award, he will become the fourth Mariners player to win both awards in a season, joining Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, and Bret Boone in the accomplishment.

Raleigh was named the Mariners Most Valuable Player by the BBWAA’s Seattle Chapter following the 2024 season.

The Silver Slugger Awards will be announced Tuesday afternoon.

