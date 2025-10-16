Bryce Miller gets Game 5 nod, Bryan Woo joins bullpen for Mariners

Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller will take the mound Friday for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, while All-Star Bryan Woo will shift to the bullpen, manager Dan Wilson said Thursday.

Wilson said the decision came after Miller’s strong outing in Game 1.

“Obviously, pitched well against Toronto in the first game and we’re looking forward to giving him the ball tomorrow,” Wilson said.

Miller, 27, missed much of the regular season with elbow inflammation, limiting him to 18 starts.

He finished 4–6 with a 5.68 ERA but has excelled in the postseason.

In Sunday’s ALCS opener in Toronto, Miller allowed just one run over six innings, improving his postseason ERA to 2.61 through two starts.

Woo, 25, was Seattle’s most consistent starter during the regular season, posting a 15–7 record with a 2.94 ERA in 30 starts.

He led the Mariners in wins, innings pitched (186 2/3), and strikeouts (198).

Woo last pitched Sept. 19, exiting after five innings due to pectoral tightness, and was not on the Division Series roster against Detroit.

“I just know I’m ready to get in the game, and the last box to check is just to get my name called,” Woo said earlier this week.

Wilson said the team feels confident using Woo in relief, despite his lack of experience in that role. He has not pitched in relief since April 11, 2021, while at Cal Poly.

“He’s in a good spot. He’s feeling good,” Wilson said. “I think at this point that’s where we’re going to see him, coming out of the ’pen.”

The manager added that other Seattle starters who have worked out of the bullpen recently, including Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert, will help Woo make the transition.

“This is the time of year where you ask people to do things that they’re not as comfortable doing or they haven’t done as much,” Wilson said. “But he’s got a wealth of people that will help him... I think he’s excited to get back out there.”

Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 2–1 heading into Thursday’s Game 5.

