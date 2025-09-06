Braves break late tie to hand Mariners sixth loss in seven games

Chris Sale struck out nine and allowed just one run in 6 2/3 innings, and the Atlanta Braves broke a late tie with a three-run eighth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Friday night.

The Mariners, who currently hold the final American League wild card spot, have now dropped six of their last seven games on a nine-game road trip.

Sale, making only his second start since missing 62 games with a broken rib, gave up four hits and no walks on 92 pitches.

It was his eighth straight outing of at least six innings with no more than one run allowed.

Atlanta’s decisive rally began when Jurickson Profar doubled to open the eighth. He scored on Matt Olson’s single, which put the Braves ahead 2-1.

Ozzie Albies followed with a triple to right field that drove in Olson, then scored himself on Drake Baldwin’s single, giving Atlanta a three-run cushion.

Seattle reliever Gabe Speier (2-3) faced four batters in the inning and failed to record an out.

The Braves’ bullpen secured the win after Sale exited with a 1-0 lead in the seventh.

Dominic Canzone and Leo Rivas singled off Dylan Lee to tie the game before Lee struck out Harry Ford, who was making his first major league plate appearance.

Tyler Kinley (5-3) earned the win with a scoreless eighth.

Since being acquired from the Colorado Rockies, he has allowed just one run over 15 appearances and has strung together 12 straight scoreless outings.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

Logan Gilbert delivered a strong start for Seattle, giving up one run across six innings with seven strikeouts, five hits, and one walk.

Canzone and Rivas combined to score the Mariners’ only run, while Ford struck out in his MLB debut.

Profar finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Albies went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Seattle will try to bounce back Saturday with right-hander Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.71 ERA) on the mound. Atlanta will counter with rookie Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 1.01 ERA).

