Sports

Blake's overtime goal lifts the Hurricanes 3-2 over the Flyers for their second playoff series sweep

By AARON BRACY
Hurricanes Flyers Hockey Carolina Hurricanes' William Carrier, left, tries to get past Philadelphia Flyers' Oliver Bonk, right, during the third period of Game 4 in a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
By AARON BRACY

PHILADELPHIA — Jackson Blake scored 5:28 into overtime for his second of the game, Logan Stankoven also scored in regulation and the Carolina Hurricanes finished a four-game sweep with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season.

Frederik Andersen made 15 saves for Carolina, which has not lost in eight playoff games.

Alex Bump and Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers.

Taylor Hall and Jaccob Slavin assisted the winning goal.

Dan Vladar stopped 37 shots for Philadelphia.

Carolina will play the winner of Buffalo and Montreal in the Eastern Conference finals after the NHL’s first 8-0 start in the playoffs since 1985.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

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