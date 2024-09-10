Kraken sign defenseman Adam Larsson to 4-year extension

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken announced Tuesday that they’ve signed defenseman Adam Larsson to a four-year contract extension, worth $5.25 million annually.

The contract, which begins next season, will run through 2028-2029.

The 31-year-old from Sweden was selected by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

“Adam has been a veteran leader for our group on and off the ice the past three seasons,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis in a news release.

“He’s a big right-shot defenseman who plays a heavy, physical game and has been a cornerstone of our defense since the Kraken’s inaugural season. We’re excited to have Adam and his family in Seattle for five more years.”

Last season, Larsson scored four goals and had 14 assists with the Kraken.

Before coming to Seattle, he spent five years with the Edmonton Oilers, who picked him up from the New Jersey Devils.

Seattle Kraken’s first preseason game will be held on September 22 against Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena.

Regular season will begin October 8th with a matchup against St. Louis Blues, which will also take place at Climate Pledge Arena.

