Former Mariners catcher Jesús Montero dead at 35

Jesús Montero, who played for the Mariners and Yankees, has died at 35 years old.

The news was first reported by Venezuelan media outlet RepubliCaraquista and confirmed by the New York Yankees in a social media post on Sunday.

Montero reportedly died from his injuries following a motorcycle accident in Venezuela on October 4, according to local media.

He made his major league debut for the Yankees in 2011 and played for the Mariners from 2012 to 2015.

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones," the Yankees wrote on X.

This is a developing story.

