FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket sales kick off Sept. 10

FIFA will launch the first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup next week through a Visa Presale Draw, the organization announced Wednesday.

Fans interested in attending the tournament must register for a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets to take part in the early access process.

Registration ensures fans are notified about sale dates and details of the ticketing system.

The Visa Presale Draw opens at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and closes at the same time on Friday, Sept. 19.

Eligible Visa cardholders who have a FIFA ID can enter the draw during this period.

No purchase is required to enter or win, and participants must be at least 18 years old.

Randomly selected fans will be notified by email beginning Sept. 29.

They will then be assigned a date and time slot to purchase tickets, with slots starting Oct. 1.

A successful draw entry does not guarantee tickets will be available during a fan’s slot, as all sales remain subject to availability.

Tickets for all 104 matches will be available in this first phase, including single-match options, venue-specific tickets, and team-specific packages.

Group-stage tickets start at $60, while the most expensive seats, including for the final, will cost up to $6,730.

“With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer for FIFA World Cup 2026. “This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June.”

Visa, FIFA’s official payment technology partner, will be the exclusive payment provider during this initial sales window.

“The countdown to FIFA World Cup 26 starts now, and lucky Visa cardholders get the first shot,” said Frank Cooper III, Visa’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Through our partnership with FIFA, we’re proud to help fans take the first step toward the stadiums.”

Fans unsuccessful in this presale will have more chances in upcoming phases.

The second phase, the Early Ticket Draw, is expected to open for registration from Oct. 27–31, with purchasing beginning in November.

A third phase, the Random Selection Draw, will follow once group-stage matchups are finalized.

Closer to the tournament, remaining inventory will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA will also launch an official resale platform later this year to prevent unauthorized sales.

Additional ticket options — including supporter tickets that group fans by team and conditional tickets that secure seats for potential knockout matches — will be offered as the tournament nears.

Fans can already buy hospitality packages, which include match tickets, through FIFA.com/hospitality.

FIFA continues to warn that tickets from unofficial sources may not be valid.

