Draymond Green predicts Steve Kerr won't be back. The Warriors can't imagine life without him

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green made one thing clear on podcast Monday morning: He doesn't expect coach Steve Kerr to stick around with the Golden State Warriors.

"I hope he's our coach next year. You want my opinion? I think not, just because it just feels like that, it felt like that was it," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show." "I also hope I'm on this team next year. We also don't know that."

The offseason will hardly feel settled for anybody around Golden State, given the uncertainty of Kerr's future following a loss to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament that ended the Warriors' season.

Kerr just completed a two-year contract worth $35 million.

The 60-year-old has won four championships during his 12 seasons leading the Warriors, who dealt with season-ending injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody and the long absence of Stephen Curry to finish 10th in the Western Conference. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first play-in tournament game, Golden State lost 111-96 on Friday at Phoenix.

Near the bench, Kerr pulled Curry and Green together and said: "I don't know what's gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death and I thank you. I appreciate you." The exchange wasn't something Kerr knew would be posted by the NBA on social media.

“I've never been so uncertain since early in my career on what happens next, but I'm truly at a loss now because you just don't know what direction will be what,” Green said. “Steph, myself, Steve, shared a moment in what could be our last time playing with Steve as our coach. I'm happy we got to share that moment and he didn't miss the moment. It was a big deal.”

Forward Gui Santos is hopeful of the group staying together.

“They did so much for the organization. Steve, Steph, Draymond, all of them are a big part of the organization,” Santos said. “I love being coached by Steve. Draymond, I love having Draymond on the team. Steph, I don’t need to say nothing about him. Steph is Steph. It would be great to have all of them together next year, too.”

The three have been together since Kerr came on board. He owns a 604-353 coaching record. His playoff record of 104-48 is nearly unmatched; among coaches with at least 100 playoff games, his .684 winning percentage is second only — and barely — to his former Bulls coach, Phil Jackson, who went 229-104 (.688).

After the game Friday, Kerr said he would meet with Warriors owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy in the coming week or two.

“We’ll talk about what’s next for the Warriors, what the plan is this offseason,” Kerr said. “And we will come to a collaborative decision on what’s next. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I still love coaching. But I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There’s a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas and all that.

“And, if that’s the case, then I will be just nothing but grateful for the most amazing opportunity any person could have to coach this franchise, in front of our fans in the Bay and to coach Steph Curry, to coach Dray and the whole group.”

As Santos and most of the other Warriors players met Monday with Kerr for exit interviews at Chase Center, it was hard to imagine what comes next for the franchise if he's not around.

“I owe Steve everything,” guard Pat Spencer said. “He’s been like a second father to me since I’ve been here as far as just giving me guidance day in and day out.”

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