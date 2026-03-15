DeChambeau beats LIV wild card Richard T. Lee in a Singapore playoff

SINGAPORE — Bryson DeChambeau hit his drive into the water and still won the playoff with a par Sunday at LIV Golf Singapore when Richard T. Lee of Canada missed a 2-foot putt.

DeChambeau birdied the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66. Lee birdied four of his last six holes for a 66. They finished on 14-under 274 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Lee Westwood closed with a 70 and finished third, his best finish in LIV.

Lee was trying to become the first wild card — players not affiliated with a team — to win in the LIV Golf League. It looked certain the playoff would go another hole when Lee had a 2-footer for par. He jabbed at it with a quick stroke and it spun out hard off the left lip.

“It was a short putt and I wanted to just hit it hard, and I hit it a little too hard,” Lee said. “I think the adrenaline was pumping a little bit.”

The 35-year-old Lee picked up $2,250,000 for his runner-up finish, the largest check of his career. He earned his spot in the Saudi-funded league by winning the LIV Promotions event.

DeChambeau put his hands over his head in disbelief when Lee missed the playoff putt. He said it reminded him of John Daly having a 15-foot birdie putt to beat Tiger Woods in a World Golf Championships playoff in 2005, only to three-putt by missing a 3-foot par putt.

“To actually see that happen in front of you, for you to be the positive receiving side of it, it’s just a weird feeling,” DeChambeau said. “But it's a win and something I’ll appreciate for the rest of my life. Even if I lost today, I was still looking pretty good at my game. I was excited the way I was striking it coming in the last couple days.”

It was DeChambeau's first victory over 72 holes since he won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024, and it was his fourth title on LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm finished fifth, ending a stretch of five tournaments he won or was runner-up.

The 4 Aces captained by Dustin Johnson won the team competition for the second straight week.

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