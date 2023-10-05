Cristian Roldan’s goal earns Sounders 2-1 victory over Galaxy, postseason berth

SEATTLE — Cristian Roldan scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the postseason and snapped a four-match winless streak at home with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Seattle (13-9-10) runs its unbeaten streak against LA (8-12-11) to 11 with a 7-0-4 mark. It is the longest unbeaten run by an opponent in the Galaxy’s storied history. LA’s only win in the last 17 matches was at home in 2018. The club’s last win in Seattle was 1-0 in 2016.

The Sounders jumped out to an early lead when Jordan Morris took a pass from João Paulo in the 9th minute and scored for an 11th time this season.

Douglas Costa scored the equalizer for the Galaxy in the 54th minute when he used an assist from Julián Aude to find the net for a second time this season.

Roldan’s winner and third goal of the campaign came with assists from Joshua Atencio and his younger brother Alex Roldan.

Stefan Frei finished without a save for the Sounders. Jonathan Bond saved two shots for the Galaxy, both in the first half.

The Galaxy were coming off back-to-back 3-3 draws following a 4-3 victory. It was the first time in league history that a team played in three straight matches where both teams scored at least three goals.

The Galaxy travel to play Minnesota United on Saturday. Seattle will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

