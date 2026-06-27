Controversy in Austrian GP qualifying as Russell sets fastest time after Verstappen crash

SPIELBERG, Austria — Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix ended in controversy as Mercedes' George Russell was credited with pole position despite a yellow flag for a dramatic crash by Max Verstappen on Saturday.

Russell sped through the final two corners seconds after Verstappen went spinning off the track toward the barrier, causing a yellow flag which means drivers must slow down.

He indicated he believed he slowed within the rules but the rest of his lap was still enough for first place.

Until then Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were set to end Mercedes' run of pole position in each grand prix this season. They both bested Formula 1 standings leader Kimi Antonelli's time by less than a tenth of a second shortly before Verstappen went off.

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