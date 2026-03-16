UW women score No. 6 seed for NCAA tournament

The University of Washington women’s basketball team is headed to the big dance.

They’ll be a No. 6 seed, facing No. 11 seed South Dakota State in the NCAA tournament for their first round.

The game will take place on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. A time had not yet been decided.

The team hosted a Selection Show viewing party for fans at Alaska Airlines Arena to watch alongside the Huskies when the tournament bracket was revealed.

If they win, they’ll go on to face the winner of No. 3 seed TCU vs. No. 14 seed UC San Diego game.

Women’s Tournament Dates

First Four: March 18–19

First Round: March 20–21

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 3

National Championship: April 5

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