UW women advance to second round of NCAA tournament

The University of Washington’s women’s basketball team is advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in almost a decade.
The No. 6 seed Huskies defeated No. 11 seed South Dakota State on Friday at Schollmaier Arena.
- 3️⃣0️⃣ points— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 20, 2026
- 7️⃣ 3-pointers
- 9️⃣ rebounds
Unreal, @averyhowell44!!! pic.twitter.com/MgSOxUT8Pu
The final score was a 72-54 victory for UW.
The Huskies will face No. 3 seed TCU on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.
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