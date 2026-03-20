College Basketball

UW women advance to second round of NCAA tournament

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Ohio dad headbutts basketball referee during game involving 5th-grade girls, police say Stock photo of a basketball on a basketball court. (Thomas Northcut / DigitalVision / Getty Images) (Thomas Northcut / DigitalVision / Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The University of Washington’s women’s basketball team is advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in almost a decade.

The No. 6 seed Huskies defeated No. 11 seed South Dakota State on Friday at Schollmaier Arena.

The final score was a 72-54 victory for UW.

The Huskies will face No. 3 seed TCU on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read