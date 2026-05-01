Cam York threw his stick in the stands after scoring an OT winner, but the Flyers star got it back

VOORHEES, N.J. — Cam York threw his stick into the stands after he scored a playoff winner for the Flyers and, almost like a boomerang, it came back to him at practice.

York's overtime goal beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in Game 6 of their first-round series and helped the Flyers advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

York was caught up in the moment — “definitely don’t want a lawsuit,” he cracked after the long toss — and hoped the Flyers fan who retrieved the valuable piece of equipment would return the souvenir.

“I figured even if it did hit him, that he was going to still enjoy the moment and be happy,” York said Friday.

Longtime Flyers fan Jack Brod, who grabbed the stick around Section 113 in the lower level, had planned to gift the stick to a family friend. Once he learned that York wanted the stick back, Brod graciously returned it. Wearing the same Flyers sweatshirt he did in Game 6, Brod was a guest Friday at Flyers practice and got to meet York.

York said right after the game he thought, “why did I do that?”

“When my career is done and over with, I want to have some things to look back on, remember and cherish,” York said on Friday. “This was obviously a special moment for me. Super nice guy. Just met him. For me to just give it back for kind of nothing, I really appreciate that. That's one of the best things about Philly fans is, they love their players and they want their players to perform at the highest level they can.”

Brod didn't go home empty-handed. He received a new stick and a signed York No. 8 jersey. York hoped to frame the stick.

The Flyers open their second-round series Saturday at Carolina.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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