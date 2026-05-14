Braves reach 30 wins with another thrilling win that shows off myriad weapons

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves keep finding new ways to win.

It's all added up to being the first team in the big leagues to 30 victories.

The Braves improved MLB's top record to 30-13 with another thrilling win Wednesday night, scoring three runs in the eighth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1.

Mike Yastrzemski came the bench to contribute a pinch-hit double that drove in the tie-breaking run, and jack-of-all-trades Mauricio Dubón followed with a two-run homer into the Chicago bullpen that finished off the Cubs.

Throw in another stout performance by the bullpen, which got one scoreless inning apiece from four relievers, and this team is threatening to run away with the NL East before the calendar turns to summer.

The Braves are up by nine games on second-place Washington and have a double-figure margin over everyone else in the division.

"There's no egos here," said Yastrzemski, who contributed his first homer of the season the previous night in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs. "Nobody feels like they own any piece of this team. We're all pulling on the same rope together, the same direction. Whatever opportunities come for you that day, that's good enough."

While stars such as Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin, Chris Sale and Ozzie Albies are having big years, some lesser-known players are also having a significant impact.

That includes Dubón, who was acquired from Houston over the winter for journeyman Nick Allen and has filled in whenever needed.

Dubón started the season at shortstop while Ha-Seong Kim recovered from an injury but now is largely playing the outfield, even taking the leadoff role in the lineup while former NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is on the injured list.

The clinching homer showed how much faith the Braves and their first-year manager, Walt Weiss, have in their utility ace.

“In years past for me, I would've gotten pinch-hit right there and they wouldn't let me hit,” Dubón said. “But I ended up putting up a two-run homer. I think it's that confidence he gives you when you're playing."

Dubón is still motivated by being picked in the 26th round — the 773rd choice overall — of the 2013 draft.

“I'm trying to prove people wrong,” he said, breaking into a satisfied smile. "I've been doing that for a while now.”

Weiss, who took over when long-time manager Brian Snitker retired after a disappointing 2025 campaign, has the Braves solidly on track for a return to the postseason.

He's not looking at the big picture by any stretch, but he can't help but be satisfied at the way his managerial tenure has started.

"I'm so engrossed with the day to day," Weiss said. “You want to attack each day the best you can, and these guys are doing that. They confront every challenge that comes our way.”

Yastrzemski, like everyone else on the roster, is eager to step up whenever needed.

“Some days your role is going to be a cheerleader. Keep everyone in a good mood, pull for the guys, bring somebody a water when they're thirsty," he said. "Those things, it’s real. When you see that happening with other guys, you can't help but do it yourself.”

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