A 76ers-Knicks rematch returns Monday, with Embiid pleading to fans: 'Don’t sell your tickets'

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Finally finished with Boston, a trip to New York came quickly for the Philadelphia 76ers. So did the memories.

The Eastern Conference semifinals are a rematch of a tight series between Atlantic Division rivals from nearby Northeast cities, a Knicks victory in six games in 2024.

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey delivered unbelievable performances. Both teams made unimaginable rallies.

Knicks fans were deafening inside Madison Square Garden — and in Philadelphia. (And no, Joel Embiid hasn't forgotten).

When it was over, the Knicks had outscored the 76ers 650-649. They start up again Monday night, believing this series can be even better.

“I expect nothing less. Actually more,” Maxey said. “That was a first-round matchup. This is a second-round matchup. So I think both teams are going to come out there and be extremely competitive. It’s going to be a dogfight, it’s going to be a chess match and I’m just ready to get started.”

The Knicks had a few days to rest after finishing off Atlanta with a 140-89 victory on Thursday in Game 6, setting an NBA postseason record by building a 47-point halftime lead. The 76ers have only one full day to recover after completing the NBA's 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit by beating the Celtics 109-100 on Saturday.

Philadelphia became the first No. 7 seed to beat a No. 2 since the first round became a best-of-seven format. That was the matchup when the 76ers and Knicks met two years ago.

The 76ers were on the verge of tying that series in Game 2 before the Knicks came from five points down with under 30 seconds remaining. Brunson scored a Knicks playoff-record 47 points in Game 4 and New York was poised to wrap it up at home in Game 5 before Maxey scored seven points in the final 25 seconds of regulation and the 76ers won in overtime.

“Man, that was a fun series. We were going punch for punch," Josh Hart said after the Knicks practiced Sunday. "When you think about that, you always think of the good games, so you guys can guess what games those are. But you know that you've got to turn the page. Those are memories. They don't affect tomorrow but they're fun memories.”

Embiid returned midway through the Boston series after an appendectomy and was limping late in Game 7 after a player fell into his knee. He appeared in worse shape in the series two years ago, dealing with lingering problems from a surgically repaired left knee and having been diagnosed recently with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis.

“I had a lot going on at that time, so hopefully everything is good this time,” Embiid said. “We've got a much better team than we had at that time, so it's going to be a fun series.”

The Knicks also appear better, having since acquired All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. They are in the second round for the fourth straight season and the No. 3 seed surprisingly ended up with home-court advantage in it thanks to Philadelphia's first-round rally.

Now the Knicks have to deal with the Embiid-Maxey duo that's clicking.

“If we expect to be who we are,” coach Mike Brown said, “we’ll figure it out.”

Embiid's plea

Brunson received booming “MVP! MVP!” chants in the Game 4 victory in 2024 after Knicks fans poured into Philadelphia, and Embiid expressed his disappointment with 76ers fans after the game. He implored them not to let the noisy New Yorkers take over again.

“Last time we played the Knicks it felt like this was Madison Square Garden East. So we’re going to need the support,” Embiid said. "Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys. The atmosphere we’ve had the last couple games in Philly, especially the last one pushing it to Game 7, I mean, we need all of it.

“Knicks fans, they travel. There’s going to be some people that need the money and probably going to sell tickets, but don’t do it. We need you guys. We’ve got a pretty good chance. We’re going to need our support. We’re going to need them to be extremely loud and if you need money, I got you.”

Season series

Home-court advantage didn't exist, with the road team winning all four games. The first two were at Madison Square Garden before the Knicks took two in Philadelphia, capped by a 139-89 romp on Feb. 11.

Maxey vs. Brunson

The two star guards seem ready to pick up where they left off in 2024. Maxey averaged 26.9 points in the first round, third in the league, and Brunson was right behind him at 26.3.

Torrid Towns

New York's All-Star center is the biggest addition to the rivalry since the last meeting and showed his entire offensive arsenal in the first round, getting the first two postseason triple-doubles of his career against Atlanta.

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