Local Steals & Deals: Self-Care at Home with Mint, Calming Heat XXl, and Snailax

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Elevate Your Self-Care Routine!

Revitalize your self-care routine with three exceptional products designed for your well-being. Begin with Mint Cosmetics' Instant Purple Color Corrector, a beauty game-changer for whiter teeth without harsh chemicals. Then, immerse yourself in the ultimate relaxation experience with the Calming Heat XXL by Sharper Image. This weighted massaging heating pad provides targeted warmth and soothing massage, promoting relaxation and alleviating stress. Indulge in the Memory Foam Massage Seat Cushion with Heat to complete your self-care haven. This innovative cushion combines the comfort of memory foam with invigorating massage and warmth, turning any seat into a therapeutic sanctuary. Together, these deals offer a holistic approach to self-care, enhancing your beauty and well-being.