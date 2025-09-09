RCMP: Man caught impaired while riding toy car during morning commute in Canada

The RCMP said officers in Prince George pulled over a man Friday morning after spotting him driving a toy car in heavy traffic on Fifteenth Avenue near Nicholson Street.

Prince George is roughly a 10 hour drive north from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Corporal Jennifer Cooper said the unusual traffic stop happened around 9 a.m. on September 5, a day that was already packed with emergencies including full-scale building fires and motor vehicle incidents involving ambulances.

Police said the driver was creating a safety hazard for himself and other motorists.

According to Cooper, “Any vehicle on a roadway that is powered by anything other than muscular power fits into the definition of a motor vehicle and requires a licensed driver and insurance.”

While some may view pulling over a toy car as unnecessary, police said drivers were being forced to swerve around it during the busy commute, creating added risk.

During the stop, officers said they determined the man was impaired and discovered he was already prohibited from driving.

He was arrested, provided two breath samples over the legal limit, and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

The man was also served with an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

