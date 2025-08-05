Danish zoo asks public to donate small pets to feed predators

Aalborg Zoo is expanding its call for live animal donations, encouraging the public to donate small pets—including chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs—as part of its carnivore feeding program.

Aalborg Zoo is in Denmark.

According to the zoo, these animals are a vital part of the diet for certain predators, particularly the European locust, which requires whole prey that mimics what it would naturally hunt in the wild.

Zoo officials say they aim to replicate the natural food chain as closely as possible, both for animal welfare and professional standards.

Donated animals are gently euthanized by trained staff before being prepared as feed.

“If you have an animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us,” the zoo wrote in an update. “That way, nothing goes to waste—and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition, and well-being of our predators.”

The zoo accepts small pet donations weekdays, with a limit of four animals per visit.

The program is part of a broader effort to maintain a naturalistic and ethical feeding environment for the zoo’s carnivores, while also offering an option to owners who are no longer able to keep their animals.

