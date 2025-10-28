WEATHER: Temperatures dip into the 30s on Tuesday morning, what to expect this Halloween week

With some fog in spots on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s with some upper 30s in some of the colder spots.

Tuesday will be mainly dry through early to mid-afternoon, and we will be getting another weather system moving in at the coast with rainfall by late in the day.

Inland around the Sound, a few showers will move in by the evening drive on Tuesday, but rain will increase in the evening through the overnight.

It will also get a little breezy with wind gusts in the 20-30mph range, except a little stronger at the north coast and the islands, peaking early in the overnight. At the passes, expect rain to fall.

We’ll dry things out on Wednesday morning, and the weather will be more tranquil through Thursday as all eyes will be on another atmospheric river to impact the area with widespread rain just in time for Halloween.

That system for Friday and Saturday will not be quite as strong as the system that brought heavy rain this past Friday, and high winds aren’t expected; however, it will be impactful for our area.

The current forecast data suggests increasing rain across the coast and north of Everett through the afternoon on Friday, with rain increasing elsewhere Friday night.

The rain may be delayed a few hours for parts of the area, especially the central and south Sound. So it is possible that trick-or-treaters for Friday night Halloween fun might avoid the soaking, but kids’ costumes need to be rainproofed just in case!

It will be breezy with wind gusts in the 20-35mph range Friday evening into Saturday, not qualifying as a major wind event, though it definitely will be blustery and soggy.

Drivers will need to be very careful on a dark, rainy Halloween night and be extra vigilant for trick-or-treaters that might be dashing through the rain.

Rain will taper on Saturday, and we could wind up with some drier times late next weekend.

The Halloween atmospheric river has yet to fully evolve as it is many days out, but we will be refining the forecast for the location and timing of the heaviest rain through the week, as well as any impacts from gusty winds. So stay with KIRO 7 for the latest!

©2025 Cox Media Group