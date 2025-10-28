Trick-or-treaters beware: atmospheric river could bring rain on Halloween

Following some rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, expect a bit of a break on Thursday but all eyes will be on another atmospheric river to impact the area with widespread rain just in time for Halloween.

That system for Friday and Saturday will not be quite as strong as the system that brought heavy rain this past Friday, and also high winds aren’t expected however it will still be impactful for our area — with particularly bad timing as trick-or-treaters take to the sidewalks on Friday night. Expect a soaking rain!

The current forecast data suggest increasing rain across the coast and north of Everett through the morning to early afternoon on Friday with rain increasing elsewhere late Friday afternoon through Friday night.

It will be breezy with wind gusts in the 20-35mph range Friday evening into Saturday, so not qualifying as a major wind event though it definitely will be blustery and soggy.

Drivers will need to be very careful on a dark, rainy Halloween night and be extra vigilant for trick-or-treaters that might be dashing through the rain.

Rainfall amounts will be in the half-inch range for many areas on Friday and Friday night.

Rain will taper on Saturday and we could wind up with some drier times late next weekend.

The Halloween atmospheric river as yet to fully evolve as it is many days out but we will be refining the forecast for location and timing of heaviest rain through the week, as well as any impacts from gusty winds.

So stay with KIRO 7 for the latest and start thinking about how to rain-proof those Halloween costumes!

©2025 Cox Media Group