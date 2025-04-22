VIDEO: Gig Harbor employee pepper-sprayed by suspects stealing alcohol

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — One of two men accused of entering a Gig Harbor department store, stealing alcohol and pepper-spraying an employee on the way out, has been arrested.

On March 30, two men entered a store and stole several bottles of alcohol, according to Gig Harbor police. It was unclear which store was hit.

As the men were quickly walking out, an employee began filming them. One of the suspects pepper-sprayed the employee before running off.

Police have not specified if the employee was injured.

A witness saw the suspects get into a vehicle and recorded the license plate. Officers on scene were able to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, who was the mother of one of the suspects.

That suspect was later located in an alley in Tacoma and was arrested at a nearby pawn shop.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail for robbery, assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bail has been set at $35,000.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

©2025 Cox Media Group