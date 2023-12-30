Woman won lottery with her usual morning cup of coffee; ringing in the new year $500,000 richer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman’s trip to her regular coffee spot one more in Virginia Beach, Virginia made her one lucky woman.
Darlene Taiste was heading to work like normal and stopped at her usual coffee spot which was 7-Eleven at 2444 Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach, the Virginia Lottery said.
She grabbed her morning coffee and a Cash is King ticket. She scratched the ticket and learned that she won $500,000, WAVY reported.
“I was so nervous!” she told lottery officials. “I’ve never won anything that big!”
The chances of winning the $500,000 prize are 1 in 612,000, the lottery said, according to WAVY. The chances of winning any prize in the Cash is King game are 1 in 4.08.
Prizes for the game range from $30 to $500,000, the lottery said. Taiste’s win was the second top prize claimed in the game which means there is one more that has gone unclaimed.