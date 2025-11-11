What are the most popular baby names of 2025?

As the clock ticks down on 2025, BabyCenter has released the top baby names of the year.

The most popular names for the year were Olivia and Noah.

There are also some new names this year. Eliana and Aurora appeared on the list for the first time, while Ava and Luna are no more.

On the boy’s side, Luca returned after being bumped in 2024, while Leo has disappeared.

Here is the breakdown:

Girls

Olivia Amelia Sophia Emma Isabella Charlotte Eliana Ellie Aurora Mia

Boys

Noah Liam Oliver Elijah Mateo Levi Lucas Ezra Asher Luca

0 of 25 Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo) Top Baby Names From BabyCenter (Adobe Stock Photo)

© 2025 Cox Media Group