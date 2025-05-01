Walmart unveils new look for stores

Walmart is giving hundreds of stores a fresh new look.
The first of the new stores has opened in Cypress, Texas, with more locations opening for the first time or older stores getting a remodel, the company announced.
The Texas location is the first ground-up Supercenter in four years and the first “Store of the Future” concept, Walmart said in a news release.
The new format boasts "reimagined layouts, expanded services and innovative technology — all aimed at helping customers shop how, when and where they want."
New Supercenters are planned in:
- Frisco, Texas
- Melissa, Texas
- Eagle Mountain, Utah
- Eastvale, California
While there will be new Neighborhood Markets in:
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Milton, Florida
- Pace, Florida
Already established stores in Mountain View, California, and East Windsor, New Jersey, will be converted into Supercenters, the company said.
In all, there will be more than 650 locations remodeled this year across 47 states and Puerto Rico, Walmart said in January. It will also open or convert more than 150 stores nationwide.
The company said the projects will create “tens of thousands of jobs” in addition to the jobs that are created within each store itself.
Here is a list of some of the stores that will be remodeled into the new look:
Florida
- 3155 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach
- 6225 E State Road 64, Bradenton
- 6991 SW 8th St, Miami
- 1940 Pat Thomas Pkwy, Quincy
- 1900 S Jefferson St, Perry
- 3911 S Jog Rd, Greenacres
- 5001 Taylor Rd, Punta Gorda
- 3560 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
- 1590 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange
- 1569 Saxon Blvd, Deltona
- 1001 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne
- 4400 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee
- 1100 S Main St, North Port
- 1499 South Dixie Hwy, Homestead
- 4525 Gunn Hwy Tampa
- 16205 S Military Trl, Delray Beach
- 13817 Walsingham Rd, Largo
- 4105 S State Road 7, Lake Worth
- 3200 NW 79th St, Miami
- 6885 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa
- 5555 W Atlantic Blvd, Margate
- 3920 Skyline Blvd, Cape Coral
- 11930 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando
- 5555 20th St, Vero Beach
- 1101 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach
- 9990 Belvedere Rd, Royal Palm Beach
- 5100 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce
- 1800 South University Drive, Miramar
- 35 Mike Stewart, Crawfordville
- 2144 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
- 301 S State Road 7, Hollywood
- 9191 W Flagler St, Miami Fountainbleau
- 6931 NW 88th Avenue Tamarac
- 3500 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Georgia
- 300 S Belair Rd, Augusta
- 1550 Scenic Hwy N, Snellville
- 125 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville
- 3697 Windsor Spring Rd, Hephzibah
- 160 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler
- 5010 Steiner Way, Grovetown
- 14030 Abercorn St, Savannah
- 1102 E Franklin St, Sylvester
- 2892 Browns Bridge Rd, Gainesville
- 1810 Tift Ave N, Tifton
- 10530 Abercorn St, Savannah
- 1308 S Harris St, Sandersville
- 2909 Austell Rd SW, Marietta
- 165 US Highway 19 S, Camilla
- 136 E Jarman St, Hazlehurst
- 260 Bobby Jones Expy, Augusta
- 3851 Evans To Locks Road, Augusta
- 1955 E Montgomery Xrd, Savannah
- 361 8th Ave NE, Cairo
- 15328 US Highway 19 S, Thomasville
Massachusetts
- 15 Tobey Rd, Wareham
- 740 Middle St, Weymouth
- 1105 Boston Rd, Springfield
- 30 Memorial Dr, Avon
- 20 Soojian Dr, Leicester
- 352 Palmer Rd, Ware
- 42 Fairhaven Commons Way, Fairhaven
- 677 Timpany Blvd, Gardner
- 700 Oak St, Brockton
New York
- 3335 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown
- 1818 State Route 3, Fulton
- 24 Quaker Ridge Blvd, Queensbury
- 1860 N Road, Waterloo
- 1320 Altamont Ave, Schenectady
- 26 W Merritt Blvd, Fishkill
- 7500 Route 209, Napanoch
- 3290 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
- 425 State Route 31, Macedon
- 1400 County Rd 64, Horseheads
- 4235 Veteran Dr, Geneseo
- 279 Troy Rd, East Greenbush
- 13858 State Route 31, Albion
- 350 E Fairmount Ave, Lakewood
- 6438 Basile Rowe, East Syracuse
- 1123 Jerusalem Ave, Uniondale
- 5735 South Transit Road, Lockport
- 100 Elmridge Center Dr, Greece
- 8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero
- 1990 Brandt Point Drive, Webster
- 1220 Old Country Rd, Westbury
- 250 Route 59, Suffern
- 2348 Route 19 N, Warsaw
North Carolina
- 5070 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton
- 935 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir
- 200 Watauga Village Dr, Boone
- 201 Zelkova Ct NW, Conover
- 4102 Precision Way, High Point
- 6711 NC Highway 135, Mayodan
- 1001 N Green St, Morganton
- 125 Bleachery Blvd. Asheville
- 273 Commons Dr, Franklin
- 483 US Hwy 70 SW, Hickory
- 973 N Harrison Ave, Cary
- 304 E Arbor Ln, Eden
- 2820 Gillespie St., Fayetteville
- 5611 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro
- 3310 NC Highway 87 S, Sanford
- 90 W Us Highway 64, Lexington
- 8660 Cliffdale Rd, Fayetteville
- 9820 Callabridge Ct, Charlotte
- 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton
- 11233 B NC 55 Hwy, Grantsboro
- 901 Nc Highway 16 S, Taylorsville
- 1050 Alamance Church Rd, Greensboro
- 3141 Garden Rd, Burlington
- 201 Montgomery Xing, Biscoe
- 2415 Springs Rd NE, Hickory
- 2794 Hickory Blvd, Hudson
- 2420 Supercenter Dr NE, Kannapolis
- 1300 Dallas Cherryville Rd, Dallas
- G120 Morganton Heights Blvd, Morganton
- 323 S Arlington St, Salisbury
- 6645 Highway 70, Newport
- 120 S Odom Rd, St. Pauls
- 8800 East W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte
- 1624 Nc 14 Hwy, Reidsville
- 930 Highway 711 East, Pembroke
- 1347 W Broad St, Elizabethtown
- 177 Forest Gate Dr, Pisgah Forest
- 1525 Glenn School Rd, Durham
- 5039 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem
- 2107 Pyramids Village Blvd, Greensboro
- 3850 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte
Ohio
- 1275 E 2nd St, Franklin
- 10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati (Colerain)
- 1530 Walmart Dr, Lebanon
- 485 Airport Hwy, Wauseon
- 2850 Maple Ave, Zanesville
- 990 W Emmitt Ave, Waverly
- 555 Colemans Crossing Blvd, Marysville
- 3657 E Main St, Whitehall
- 2700 Bethel Rd, Columbus
- 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg
- 1300 Doral Dr, Poland (Boardman)
- 3200 Atlantic Blvd NE, Canton
- 1855 E Wyandot Ave, Upper Sandusky
- 1241 E Columbus St, Kenton
- 1505 Main St, Hamilton
- 804 Pike St, Marietta
- 2793 Taylor Road Ext, Reynoldsburg
- 1815 E Ohio Pike, Amelia
- 1815 Scott St, Napoleon
- 16280 Dresden Ave, East Liverpool
- 2925 Glendale Ave, Toledo (C)
- 50 E Schrock Rd, Westerville
- 1470 S Court St, Circleville
Oklahoma
- 2001 S 1st Street, Chickasha
- 2500 N Main St, Altus
- 1018 N. Cleveland Street, Enid
- 700 W Rogers Blvd, Skiatook
- 3139 S Harvard Ave E, Tulsa
- 3100 E 1st St, Chandler
Pennsylvania
- 300 Walmart Dr, Gibsonia
- 100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson
- 1091 Millcreek Rd, Allentown (SW)
- 100 Highlands Mall, Natrona Heights
- 9300 State Route 61, Coal Township
- 150 Town Centre Dr, Johnstown
- 4600 Roosevelt Blvd Bldg G, Philadelphia (Tower)
- 10180 US Highway 522 S, Lewistown
- 650 S Trooper Rd, Norristown
- 698 Shrewsbury Commons Ave, Shrewsbury
- 3400 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill
- 2901 Market St, Warren
- 620 Gravel Pike, East Greenville
- 30 Trinity Point Dr, Washington
- 2028 N Center Ave, Somerset
- 3942 Brodhead Rd, Monaca
- 355 Lincoln Ave, East Stroudsburg
- 233 Shoemaker Rd, Pottstown
- 21920 Route 119, Punxsutawney
- 6520 Carlisle Pike Ste 550, Mechanicsburg
- 100 No Londonderry Square, Palmyra
- 605 Conchester Hwy, Boothwyn
- 50 Newberry Pkwy, Etters
- 50 N Macdade Blvd, Glenolden
- 200 Kocher Ln, Elizabethville
- 35 Plaza Dr, Tamaqua
Texas
- 3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview (Gilmer)
- 2812 S Expressway 281, Edinburg
- 1852 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
- 7555 N Mesa St, El Paso
- 2320 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo (Se)
- 109 22nd St, Hondo
- 5555 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio
- 300 W 15th St, Hereford
- 10001 Woodlands Pkwy, The Woodlands (W)
- 3500 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville
- 201 Loop 59, Atlanta
- 8115 North Loop Dr, El Paso (No. Loop)
- 5700 N 23rd Street, McAllen
- 6626 Fm 1960 Rd E , Humble (Atascocita)
- 3800 W Walker St, Breckenridge
- 9025 Spencer Hwy, La Porte
- 4226 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio
- 1421 Frontage Rd, Alamo
- 4145 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont
- 5025 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
- 401 Coke Ave, Hillsboro
- 1035 Hickory Creek Blvd, Hickory Creek/Denton
- 25800 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball
